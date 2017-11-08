The European Union on Wednesday affirmed support for Lebanon following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, echoing US backing for the Beirut government which Saudi Arabia has accused of declaring war.

Statements of support from EU ambassadors and the US State Department to Lebanon on Tuesday struck a sharply different tone to Saudi Arabia, which has lumped Lebanon together with the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah as parties hostile to it.

Lebanon has been pitched into deep crisis since the Saudi-allied Hariri resigned on Saturday in a speech delivered from Saudi Arabia in which he accused Hezbollah and Iran of sowing strife in the Arab world and cited a fear of assassination.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Beirut on the political reactions in Lebanon.

Doubts over Hariri's sudden resignation

The circumstances surrounding Hariri's sudden resignation have given rise to speculation in Lebanon that he had been caught up in a high-level "anti-corruption" purge in Saudi Arabia, where his family made their fortune and coerced into resigning.

Saudi Arabia has denied this along with reports that it has put Hariri under house arrest. It says he quit because Hezbollah was calling the shots in the government.

The move has pulled Lebanon back to the forefront of a regional struggle between the Sunni monarchy of Saudi Arabia and the Shia government of Iran, a rivalry which has also swept through Syria, Iraq, Bahrain and Yemen.

In a statement, the EU ambassadors said they reaffirmed "their strong support for the continued unity, stability, sovereignty, and security of Lebanon and its people."

They called "on all sides to pursue constructive dialogue and to build on the work achieved in the last 11 months towards strengthening Lebanon's institutions and preparing parliamentary elections in early 2018, in adherence with the Constitution."