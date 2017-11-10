WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gulf states advise citizens against travelling to Lebanon
The advice comes just days after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his sudden resignation while on an official visit to Saudi Arabia. Two top Lebanese government officials have accused Riyadh of holding Hariri against his will.
Gulf states advise citizens against travelling to Lebanon
A poster depicting Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al Hariri, who resigned from his post, hangs along a street in the mainly Sunni Beirut neighbourhood of Tariq al Jadideh in Beirut, Lebanon on November 6, 2017. / Reuters
November 10, 2017

Three Gulf states advised their citizens against travelling to Lebanon on Thursday and asked those already there to leave as soon as possible, amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran over Lebanon and Yemen.

The official Saudi Press Agency, citing an official Foreign Ministry source, said the kingdom was asking citizens who were visiting or residing in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible.

TRT World's Ben Said reports.

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also warned nationals against travel to Lebanon via official news agencies later in the day. Bahrain had urged its citizens to leave Lebanon on Sunday.

The advice comes just days after the Lebanese prime minister announced his sudden resignation while on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, citing fears for his life.

French President Emmanuel Macron also arrived in Riyadh on Thursday for hastily scheduled talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, notably over Lebanon and Yemen.

Recommended

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has more from Beirut.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on Saturday while in Saudi Arabia, accusing Iran and the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah of sowing strife in Arab states.

Hariri added that he feared assassination.

Two top Lebanese government officials on Thursday accused Riyadh of holding Hariri a captive. 

A source told Reuters that the Saudi authorities ordered Hariri to resign and put him under house arrest.

Saudi Arabia and members of Hariri's Future Movement have denied reports that he is under house arrest.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'