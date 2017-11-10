The Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that Rian Johnson will craft a new trilogy for the Star Wars universe, greatly expanding the director's command over the ever-expanding space saga created by George Lucas.

Johnson, 43, will write and direct the first of a new Star Wars trilogy that will bring new characters and worlds not yet explored on screen, Disney said.

"He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in a statement.

Disney said no release dates have been set for the new trilogy.

Three new stand alone movies

Disney is also making three standalone Star Wars films outside of the Skywalker saga.