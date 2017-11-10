Kosovo accused Serbia of undermining a European Union-sponsored dialogue between the two countries by refusing to withdraw an international arrest warrant for Kosovo's prime minister.

Ramush Haradinaj, a former Kosovar guerilla leader who in September took over as prime minister, was arrested in France early this year. The arrest warrant was issued by Serbia.

He was released after a French court rejected Belgrade's extradition request, but tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have been heightened ever since.

Western officials based in Kosovo's capital of Pristina, as well as local security officials, fear Haradinaj could be arrested if he travels abroad for official visits if the arrest warrant is not withdrawn.

A visit to Brussels next week, Haradinaj's second trip to a foreign country since he took over two months ago, will be the next test.

"Creating lists and accusing people with false evidences belongs to the dark times of the Serb state under (Slobodan) Milosevic,” Halil Matoshi, a political advisor to Haradinaj, said on Friday.

"This does not contribute to the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia as two sovereign and neighbouring states and the normalisation of the relations between Belgrade and Pristina."

In September, Serbian authorities said that the arrest warrant against Haradinaj remains in place.

Kosovo seceded from Serbia in 2008. Both states want to join the European Union but Brussels says they must normalise relations before their applications can go ahead.