WORLD
1 MIN READ
Indian capital chokes under severe air pollution
Indian capital New Delhi, has been under a thick blanket of smog. This is the second year in a row that the city is out of breath due to the excessive number of motor vehicles and crop burning.
Indian capital chokes under severe air pollution
An Indian policeman works near India Gate wearing a protection mask amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 9, 2017. (Photo AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 12, 2017

Record breaking levels of air pollution is shaking India's capital New Delhi leaving schools shut and forcing people to wear masks.

"The levels are 10 times higher than the Indian standard and 15 times higher than the World Health Organization standards,” says Shambhavi Shukla, an air pollution researcher at Centre for Science & Environment.

The local government even plans to limit the number of cars in order to control air pollution levels.

Recommended

TRT World’sIshan Russell tells us why the city is choking under unprecedented pollution.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists