Twenty eight bodies with bullet wounds and torture marks were discovered on Saturday in an area west of Libya's capital that has recently seen clashes between rival armed factions, a local human rights group said.

Ahmad Hamza, of Libya's National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), said that the victims were fighters opposed to government-aligned coalition forces, who had been arrested before they were killed.

Locals found the bodies near a road in the town of Alhira, 60 kilometres (37 miles) southwest of the capital Tripoli, Hamza said on Sunday.

The town is in the Wershafana area, where fighting broke out last week when a coalition of forces nominally aligned with the internationally recognised government in Tripoli launched a campaign against rival armed groups, including loyalists of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The victims' families had not been allowed to receive the bodies for "reasons that are not known," Hamza said.

"According to the fact-finding, monitoring and documentation section of NCHR, there are signs of torture and they (the victims) were shot in the chest and head," he said.