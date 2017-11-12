Slovenia's incumbent President Borut Pahor was in a tight lead in a presidential runoff after 5.1 percent of votes were counted, the election commission said shortly after the polls closed on Sunday.

Pahor, who is running for his second five-year mandate, won about 53 percent of the vote while his opponent, the mayor of the city of Kamnik Marjan Sarec, got 47 percent.

In the first round three weeks ago, Pahor got about 47 percent of the vote among nine candidates with Sarec, who is a former comedian and imitator, coming in second with almost 25 percent.

Opinion polls published on Friday suggested Pahor was still in the lead and would get between 52 to 56.3 percent of the vote.

"The king of the Istagram"

Pahor, 54, is a former prime minister and a long-time leader of the centre-left Social Democrats, although he is running as an independent candidate.

He was Slovenian prime minister from 2008 to 2012, in the years which led to the worst financial crisis in Slovenia's history. In 2013, the country managed to only narrowly avoid an international bailout for its banks, burdened by a large amount of bad loans.