Congregants of the First Baptist Church in the Texas hamlet of Sutherland Springs gathered in a white tent on Sunday for their first service since a gunman opened fire last week in an attack that officials said had a death toll of 26, including an unborn child.

This Sunday’s service began late as organizers scrambled to find extra chairs for some 500 people, roughly the equivalent of the town’s entire population, who gathered at the tent erected in a muddy athletic field, a short walk from the church.

Church members and relatives of the victims sat near the front, where a wooden cross decorated in string lights had been placed on a stage against a black cloth backdrop.

“The media is amazed that we are not angry, that we are not calling for this or that,” Pastor Frank Pomeroy told the congregation with an air of defiance mixed with visible grief.

“Folks, we have the freedom to choose, and rather than choose darkness, as one young man did that day, I say we choose light.”