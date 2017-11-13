WORLD
3 MIN READ
Qatar probes alleged UAE plot to manipulate its currency
The plan allegedly aimed to destabilise Qatar's economy to the extent that it would have to give up the right to host the football World Cup in 2022.
Qatar probes alleged UAE plot to manipulate its currency
Qatar investigates an alleged UAE plot that targets its currency during the early weeks of a Gulf political crisis. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 13, 2017

Qatar is investigating an alleged attempt to manipulate its currency during the early weeks of a Gulf political crisis, now in its sixth month, a government spokesman said Sunday.

According to the director of Qatar's government communications office, an unnamed global financial institution - partly owned by United Arab Emirates investors - had been instructed to stop trading Qatari riyals across Europe and Asia.

Saif Al Thani, director of Qatar's Government Communications Office (GCO)'s claim is the latest development in an increasingly complex and bitter crisis.

Since June 5, Qatar has been diplomatically, politically and economically boycotted by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt over charges Doha supports terrorism.

Doha denies the accusations.

"If this financial warfare is true, it is disgraceful and dangerous not only to Qatar's economy but the global economy," Thani said.

"One of the financial institutions stopped trading in riyals for a few days and it was only when we reached out to them,"  he added.

According to Thani, Qatar's intelligence agencies are carrying out an investigation and "have engaged with law enforcement officials in the relevant jurisdictions".

Recommended

The target is 2022

The Qatari claim comes just days after The Intercept, a US-based investigative website, said it had uncovered a UAE plot to 'wage financial war' on Doha.

It claimed leaked emails belonging to the UAE's ambassador in Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, revealed a complex plan to attack the riyal through bond and derivatives manipulation.

The plan allegedly aimed to destabilise Qatar's economy to the extent that it would have to give up the right to host the football World Cup in 2022.

Thani said Qatar had become aware of the currency issue in July but was revisiting the issue following recent media reports.

"Definitely they are attacking 2022 in one way or another," he said.

Qatar is the first Arab country to be chosen to host the FIFA World Cup and has launched massive construction projects in preparation, triggering a huge influx of migrant labour. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'