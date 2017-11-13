Qatar is investigating an alleged attempt to manipulate its currency during the early weeks of a Gulf political crisis, now in its sixth month, a government spokesman said Sunday.

According to the director of Qatar's government communications office, an unnamed global financial institution - partly owned by United Arab Emirates investors - had been instructed to stop trading Qatari riyals across Europe and Asia.

Saif Al Thani, director of Qatar's Government Communications Office (GCO)'s claim is the latest development in an increasingly complex and bitter crisis.

Since June 5, Qatar has been diplomatically, politically and economically boycotted by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt over charges Doha supports terrorism.

Doha denies the accusations.

"If this financial warfare is true, it is disgraceful and dangerous not only to Qatar's economy but the global economy," Thani said.

"One of the financial institutions stopped trading in riyals for a few days and it was only when we reached out to them," he added.

According to Thani, Qatar's intelligence agencies are carrying out an investigation and "have engaged with law enforcement officials in the relevant jurisdictions".