France and Germany edged towards achieving a 70-year-old ambition to integrate European defences on Monday, signing a pact with 21 other EU governments to fund, develop and deploy armed forces after Britain's decision to quit the bloc.

First proposed in the 1950s and long resisted by Britain, European defence planning, operations and weapons development now stands its best chance in years as London steps aside and the United States pushes Europe to pay more for its security.

Foreign and defence ministers gathered at a signing ceremony in Brussels to represent 23 EU governments joining the pact, paving the way for EU leaders to sign it in December.

Those governments will for the first time legally work together on joint projects as well as pledging to increase defence spending and contribute to rapid deployments.

"Today we are taking a historic step," Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told reporters. "We are agreeing on the future cooperation on security and defence issues ... it's really a milestone in European development," he said.

The pact includes all EU governments except Britain, which is leaving the bloc, Denmark, which has opted out of defence matters, Ireland, Portugal and Malta. Traditionally neutral Austria was a late addition to the pact.

Paris originally wanted a vanguard of EU countries to bring money and assets to French-led military missions and projects, while Berlin has sought to be more inclusive, which could reduce effectiveness.

Its backers say that if successful, the formal club of 23 members will give the European Union a more coherent role in tackling international crises and end the kind of shortcomings seen in Libya in 2011, when European allies relied on the United States for air power and munitions.

Unlike past attempts, the US-led NATO alliance backs the project, aiming to benefit from stronger military forces.