WORLD
2 MIN READ
US air strikes kill 40 militants in Somalia
The Pentagon spokesman says 40 Al Shabab and Daesh affiliated militants were killed by US Africa Command strikes that began late last week. The strikes come after the two deadly terrorist attacks that killed 385 people last month.
Security troops walk past burning cars after a fatal car bomb attack claimed by Al-Shabab on a restaurant in Mogadishu earlier in May / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 13, 2017

The Pentagon said on Monday that US forces had killed 40 Al Shabab and Daesh fighters in a series of strikes on Somalia that began late last week.

The US military has launched five strikes since Thursday on militant positions in the Horn of Africa country, killing 36 members of the Al Qaeda affiliated AL Shabab group and four from Daesh group, said Colonel Rob Manning, a spokesman.

“In coordination with the federal government of Somalia, US forces conducted five airstrikes in Somalia against Al Shabab and ISIS (Daesh) , from November 9 to the 12th, removing more than 40 terrorists from the battlefield,” Manning said.

The strikes were carried out by the US Africa Command, and followed two devastating attacks attributed to the militants in Mogadishu that left about 385 people dead last month.

The surge in US operations came after President Donald Trump in March loosened the constraints on the US military to take actions against alleged terrorists when they judge it is needed, without seeking specific White House approval.

A pair of US drone strikes that killed several militants on November 3 marked the first time American forces hit Daesh group fighters in Somalia.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
