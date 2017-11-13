Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Sweden, who booked a place at next year’s tournament in Russia with a 1-0 aggregate win on Monday.

The Swedes survived wave after wave of Italian attacks in the second leg of their European playoff tie on a night of unremitting tension and drama at a disbelieving San Siro.

Four-times champions Italy, who had not missed the World Cup since the 1958 finals in Sweden, penned the visitors into their own half for most of the game and created a hatful of chances but could not find a way past Robin Olsen in the Sweden goal.

The hosts, who enjoyed 75 percent of possession, had shots cleared off the line, others stopped by Olsen and penalty appeals turned down as they pressed desperately for a goal.