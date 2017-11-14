US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell led a chorus of establishment Republicans on Monday calling for Roy Moore, the party's Senate candidate in Alabama, to withdraw from the race over allegations he had sexual contact with teenage girls decades ago.

A fifth woman came forward on Monday with new allegations that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager in Alabama and he was a prosecuting attorney in his 30s.

Moore, who has refused to step aside, denied the charges and his campaign said he was the victim of a "witch hunt."

McConnell told reporters in his home state of Kentucky that party officials were considering whether a Republican write-in candidate could be found to challenge Moore in the Dec. 12 special election.

"I think he should step aside," said McConnell, who had previously said Moore should leave the race if the allegations were true. "I believe the women."

Republican Senator Susan Collins joined McConnell in calling for Moore to drop out, saying she was not convinced by his denials.

The head of the Senate Republican campaign arm, Senator Cory Gardner, said Moore was unfit to serve in the Senate.

"If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate," Gardner said in a statement.

Moore, a Christian conservative and former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, had been a heavy favorite to win the election against Democrat Doug Jones.

He has denied the allegations first raised in a Washington Post story about his relationships with four women when they were teenagers, including a charge he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30s.

He said on Twitter that McConnell was the person who should step down.

"He has failed conservatives and must be replaced," Moore said.

TRT World's Kate Fisher reports from Washington.