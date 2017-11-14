President Donald Trump's son released on Monday a series of messages he had with WikiLeaks after a report suggested he had secretly liaised with the group that published Hillary Clinton's emails during last year's election.

Donald Trump Jr revealed what he said was the "entire" chain of Twitter direct messages with WikiLeaks between September 2016 and July this year, in which the anti-secrecy group sought to feed information to the Trump campaign and enhance the impact of its Clinton releases.

Trump Jr's release, also done on Twitter, shows about a dozen messages from WikiLeaks to him, and what he called "my whopping 3 responses."

WikiLeaks is shown informing Trump Jr of a new anti-Trump website, urging his father to tweet about WikiLeaks's Clinton files and advising that, if he loses the election, Trump should challenge the result.

The group also asks Trump Jr to provide his father's tax returns because "it will dramatically improve the perception of out impartiality" while boosting the impact of its Clinton materials.