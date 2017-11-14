Armoured vehicles were seen pouring into Zimbabwe's capital city of Harare on Tuesday.

The reports of the deployment came after the army warned it could intervene if President Robert Mugabe continued to purge veteran ruling party figures in what many believe is an effort to help his wife succeed him.

There were numerous reports and even videos on social media of troops and armoured vehicles entering the Harare from the Chinhoyi Road. Social media was abuzz with reports of a possible coup.

A journalist in Harare, who spoke to TRT World on condition of anonymity said: "What is unusual is that is that there have been so many tanks on streets and they are coming from the largest armoury."

He said he did not believe that a coup had taken place or that Mugabe had died.

He said that activities in Harare's townships appeared to be continuing as normal, but that he had been told that people in the city centre had been advised to be off the streets by 6pm.

"Nothing is official, but something is definitely happening."

A witness saw two other tanks parked beside the main road from Harare to Chinhoyi, about 20 kilometres from the city. One of the tanks, which was pointed in the direction of the capital, had come off its tracks. Soldiers on the scene refused to talk to Reuters.

Both the ruling party's youth wing and the main opposition party called for civilian rule to be protected, while analysts called the crisis a potential turning point.

Army chief General Constantino Chiwenga on Monday warned Mugabe to "stop" purges of the ruling ZANU-PF party after the president abruptly sacked vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa last week.

Mnangagwa had clashed repeatedly with First Lady Grace Mugabe who is widely seen as vying to replace the 93-year-old leader when he dies.

"We must remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in," Chiwenga told top brass at Harare's King George VI military headquarters in an unprecedented intervention.

He appeared to be referring to the increasingly open efforts of Grace Mugabe to elevate her public position and publicly undermine her opponents – including Mnangagwa.

Defend civilian rule

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) called for civilian rule to be defended following Chiwenga's threat.

"No one wants to see a coup – not that I am saying there is going to be a coup. If the army takes over that will be undesirable. It will bring democracy to a halt, and that is not healthy for a nation," the MDC's shadow defence minister, Gift Chimanikire, said.

ZANU-PF's Youth League, which strongly supports Grace Mugabe, said in a statement that Chiwenga would not be allowed to pick Zimbabwe's leaders.