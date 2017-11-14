WORLD
2 MIN READ
Concerns over Islamophobic incidents rise in UK
Attacks on mosques in the UK have more than doubled in the past year and religious hate crimes rose nearly 30 percent in the country.
Britain's Prince Charles The Prince of Wales, centre, speaks to Muslim leader Mohammed Mahmoud, centre left, as he visits the Muslim Welfare House, Finsbury Park, to meet members of the local community and hear about the community response following the attacks in London, June 21, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2017

A series of deadly terror attacks this year led to concerns over retaliation against the United Kingdom's large Muslim population. 

Those fears played out in June when a Cardiff man drove a van into Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park, in northLondon, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others.

A bigger police presence and more security cameras are among the measures taken to make these streets and its places of worship safer. 

But concerns about security remain.

Recommended

"We've seen after every attack happened elsewhere not just only in the UK, we receive some letters, threatening letters, telephone calls and even sometimes they try to burn down the mosque for example, putting pig heads sending white powder and so on. This is happening unfortunately in Finsbury Park mosque and other mosques," said Mohammed Kozbar. 

TRT World'sYasmin Khatun-Dewan reports.

Attacks on mosques in the UK have more than doubled in the past year and religious hate crimes rose nearly thirty percent.

SOURCE:TRT World
