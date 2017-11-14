A gunman carrying a semi-automatic weapon and two handguns opened fire at multiple locations across a small northern California community on Tuesday, killing four people before he was slain by police.

At least 10 other people were wounded, including two children at an elementary school near the small town of Corning, about 100 miles north of Sacramento, where the suspect was slain, according to police and local media.

Shots were fired at Rancho Tehama Elementary school and some people were injured there but no students or staff members died, Corning Union Elementary School District administrative assistant Jeanine Quist said.

Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told the KCRA news network that the assailant, was killed by police following the shooting, which began around 8:00 am at a home in Tehama County and continued at the Rancho Tehama Elementary School.

Area resident Brian Flint told a local newspaper the suspected gunman was a neighbour of his, a former convict in his 50s "who has been shooting a lot of bullets lately, hundreds of rounds, large magazines."

"We made it aware that this guy is crazy and he's been threatening us," he told the Redding Record Searchlight.

"I know that we have medevacked (airlifted) a number of students, I know that the school has been cleared, I know that we have the children that were attending school in a safe location at this time," Johnston, of the Tehama County Sheriff's Office told reporters.

