WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish president arrives in Qatar after Kuwait visit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss regional developments and Ankara's bilateral relations with Doha amid a blockade of Qatar by its Gulf neighbours.
Turkish president arrives in Qatar after Kuwait visit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his wife Emine Erdogan (2 R) is welcomed by Minister of State for Defence of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad al Attiyah (L) and Ambassador of Turkey to Qatar Fikret Ozer (not seen) at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar on November 14, 2017. / AA
November 15, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Qatar on Tuesday to discuss regional and international developments as well as Ankara's bilateral relations with Doha.

It came after Erdogan's Kuwait visit as part of his regional tour, while the blockade of Qatar and rising tensions between Iran and the Saudis is ongoing in the Middle East.

The president met Qatar's Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammad al Attiyah, Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar, Fikret Ozer and embassy officials at Doha's Hamad International Airport.

Erdogan was accompanied by a large delegation including his wife Emine Erdogan, Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak.

Recommended

Developments in the region

The president will attend a meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Doha, Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

Regional and international developments as well as bilateral relations between Turkey and the Gulf countries will also be discussed, the statement added.

Turkey backs Qatar in the Gulf crisis that was triggered on June 5 when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar.

The four states accuse Qatar of supporting terrorist groups –Doha denies the allegations, describing the embargo as a breach of its national sovereignty.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'