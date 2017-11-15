Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Qatar on Tuesday to discuss regional and international developments as well as Ankara's bilateral relations with Doha.

It came after Erdogan's Kuwait visit as part of his regional tour, while the blockade of Qatar and rising tensions between Iran and the Saudis is ongoing in the Middle East.

The president met Qatar's Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammad al Attiyah, Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar, Fikret Ozer and embassy officials at Doha's Hamad International Airport.

Erdogan was accompanied by a large delegation including his wife Emine Erdogan, Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak.