Turkey has dispatched a total of 70 trucks of humanitarian supplies to quake-hit regions in northern Iraq, the head of a Turkish aid agency said on Tuesday.

Magnitude 7.3 earthquake on Sunday hit Iran-Iraq border, Iran's state news agencyIRNA reported on Tuesday, killing at least 432 and wounding 7,817 others.

536 villages were destroyed, 12,000 houses had collapsed and at least 70,000 people were left without homes, said Iranian officials.

Turkish Red Crescent head Kerem Kinik told Anadolu Agency in Iraq's capital Baghdad that preparations were ready to deliver food to 5,000 people a day.

“We came to the region without official figures about the damage, working together with the Iraqi Red Crescent,” Kinik said.

Around 5,000 tents that can shelter up to 30,000 people, 14,000 blankets, 10,000 beds, 3,000 heaters and one mobile kitchen were brought, he said.