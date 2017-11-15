TÜRKİYE
Turkey sends humanitarian aid to quake-hit northern Iraq
Turkish Red Crescent will deliver food to 5,000 people a day in quake-hit area, says the head of Turkish aid agency.
Women sit near debris of a building in Kalaleh town of Kermanshah, Iran on November 14, 2017 following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake that hit Iraq and Iran. / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 15, 2017

Turkey has dispatched a total of 70 trucks of humanitarian supplies to quake-hit regions in northern Iraq, the head of a Turkish aid agency said on Tuesday.

Magnitude 7.3 earthquake on Sunday hit Iran-Iraq border, Iran's state news agencyIRNA reported on Tuesday, killing at least 432 and wounding 7,817 others.

536 villages were destroyed, 12,000 houses had collapsed and at least 70,000 people were left without homes, said Iranian officials.

Turkish Red Crescent head Kerem Kinik told Anadolu Agency in Iraq's capital Baghdad that preparations were ready to deliver food to 5,000 people a day.

“We came to the region without official figures about the damage, working together with the Iraqi Red Crescent,” Kinik said.

Around 5,000 tents that can shelter up to 30,000 people, 14,000 blankets, 10,000 beds, 3,000 heaters and one mobile kitchen were brought, he said.

The Turkish Red Crescent was the first international aid agency to arrive in the quake-hit parts of northern Iraq.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and health ministry staff engaged in search and rescue operations, Kinik added.

Yassin Almamuri, head of the Iraqi Red Crescent, thanked the Turkish aid agency and said the aid arrived in large amounts and swiftly.

“The head of the Turkish Red Crescent came to Baghdad and conveyed his support and condolences. We will continue our solidarity with Turkey in order to overcome the damage that the earthquake has brought.”

Turkey’s aid efforts are being coordinated with the central government in Baghdad and the Iraqi Red Crescent.

