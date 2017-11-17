WORLD
Senior Chinese envoy heads to North Korea amid chill in relations
Head of the International Department of China's governing Communist Party's visit to the DPRK comes as the two countries' traditionally warm relations are being tested by Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.
China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump arrive at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. November 9, 2017. / Reuters
November 17, 2017

China is sending its highest-level envoy to North Korea in two years amid a prolonged chill in relations. The visit by Song Tao is scheduled to begin on Friday.

It follows a visit to Beijing last week by US President Donald Trump, who called on China to use its influence to convince Pyongyang to cease its nuclear weapons programme. However, China gave no indication the two visits were linked.

China has repeatedly pushed for a diplomatic solution to the crisis, but in recent months has had only limited high-level exchanges with North Korea. 

The last time China's special envoy for North Korea visited the country was in February last year.

Communist huddles

Song's "main objective" in going to North Korea was to "report on the 19th Party Congress," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing, adding that it was routine for China and other socialist countries to have such exchanges after important party meetings.

It is not clear how long Song could stay, but he has already visited Vietnam and Laos to inform them of the results of the Congress, a typical courtesy China extends other communist countries after such important meetings.

Matters of mutual concern

It is also unclear whether Song will meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

The two countries would also "exchange opinions on matters of mutual concern" during the visit, Geng added.

He reiterated that China was committed to resolving the Korean nuclear issue peacefully through consultation.

Kim and Xi exchanged messages of congratulations and thanks over the Chinese party congress, but neither leader has visited the other's country since assuming power.

Song's department is in charge of the party's relations with foreign political parties and has traditionally served as a conduit for Chinese diplomacy with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

A department official said last month that China's Communist Party continues to hold talks and maintain contacts with its North Korean counterpart, describing the two countries' friendship as important for regional stability.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
