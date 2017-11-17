The US case against a Turkish businessman accused of evading US sanctions on Iran is based on evidence fabricated by the network of US-based businessman and congregation leader, Fetullah Gulen, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

He said the case against the businessman, Reza Zarrab, showed the extent to which Gulen's network, that Ankara calls Fetullah Terrorist Organisation or FETO, had infiltrated US state institutions, including its judiciary and overseas missions.

"When you look at the indictment of Mr Zarrab it is exactly the same one that FETO actually prepared here in Turkey in 2013," Cavusoglu said in Istanbul.

"So this case is very much a FETO-motivated one, this is for sure. All those indictments and files they fabricated here were taken back to the United States."

Turkey-US rift

The Zarrab case has complicated already strained relations between the US and Turkey, both members of the NATO military alliance.

US prosecutors have charged the Iranian-born Zarrab and his alleged co-conspirators of evading US sanctions.

While nine people have been criminally charged, only Zarrab and a banker from Turkey's Halkbank, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, are in US custody.