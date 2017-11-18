Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia, a fashion iconoclast whose clingy styles helped define the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House, has died at age 77.

The French Haute Couture Federation announced Alaia's death on Saturday without providing details. Twitter tributes to his influence on fashion poured in from around the world.

Alaia sometimes was dubbed the "king of cling" for the sculptural, formfitting designs he first popularised during the 1980s and updated over the decades.

His clients included women as diverse as former first lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Grace Jones and Greta Garbo.

Secretive and known as a fashion rebel, Alaia was based in Paris for decades but did not take part in the French capital's seasonal fashion frenzy or flashy ad campaigns. Instead, he showed privately on his own schedule.

The supermodel Naomi Campbell, who enjoyed a close relationship with Alaia for many years and affectionately called him "papa," has credited the designer with helping launch her career and taking care of her like a father when she met him in Paris at age 16.

In July, Campbell made a rare catwalk appearance for the designer's Paris couture show - his first since 2011 - and said on Instagram at the time: "It's always an honour to walk for you 1986-2017."

His house's website described him as "the little man in eternal Chinese pajamas" who "built a legend, that of a rebel designer who worked against the system and its trends."