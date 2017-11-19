WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syrian regime kills at least 14 civilians in rebel-held Eastern Ghouta
The United Nations said this month that 400,000 civilians face catastrophe in eastern Ghouta, a pocket of satellite towns and farms near the capital. Aid deliveries are blocked and hundreds of people need urgent medical evacuation.
Smoke covers buildings following an air strike on the rebel-held besieged town of Arbin, in the Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus, on November 18, 2017. [AFP] / AFP
November 19, 2017

At least 14 civilians including a young girl were killed by Syrian regime bombardment of the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus on Saturday, a monitor said.

Ten of the victims were killed by air strikes and another four died in rocket fire, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It said another 40 people were wounded and the death toll was likely to rise.

At a medical centre near the town of Hazza, an AFP photographer saw wounded children and a child's body wrapped in plastic.

Saturday's regime raids come after an attack on Tuesday by the militant group Ahrar al-Sham on a military base near the town of Harasta.

On Friday, regime bombardments killed at least 19 people, including six children, mostly in the city of Douma.

The deaths came amid an escalation in tit-for-tat attacks between regime forces and rebels holding the enclave on the capital's eastern outskirts.

Recommended

Retaliatory shelling of Damascus on Thursday and Friday by rebels killed nine people.

The SANA news agency said on Saturday rebel shelling of the city killed one person and wounded 20.

Eastern Ghouta is supposed to be part of a "de-escalation zone" under a deal between Russia, Iran and Turkey aimed at reducing the level of violence.

Regime leader Bashar Assad's forces have besieged Eastern Ghouta since 2013, and humanitarian conditions in the area, where some 400,000 people live, are dire.

More than 330,000 people are estimated to have been killed in the Syrian war, which began in 2011 as the regime brutally crushed anti-government protests. 

Millions have also been displaced.

SOURCE:AFP
