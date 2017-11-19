Chileans vote for a new president on Sunday, with billionaire conservative Sebastian Pinera the favourite to win, although a crowded field of leftist challengers are likely to force a December runoff.

Opinion polls show Pinera, who was president between 2010 and 2014 and leads the Chile Vamos bloc, with a commanding lead over his seven mostly left-of-centre rivals, but still shy of the 50 percent needed for an outright win.

Former TV anchorman, Senator Alejandro Guillier, is the flag bearer for President Michelle Bachelet's fractured centre-left Nueva Mayoria coalition. He leads the race for second place, with around 21 percent of likely voter support compared to about 42 percent for Pinera, according to a CEP poll last month.

The election is the latest in South America to pit left-leaning leaders against the conservatives taking their places.

It also marks a turning point for Chile's coalition of centre-left parties, previously known as the Concertacion. The pact, which for decades has dominated Chilean politics, fissured under Bachelet, riven by disagreements over policies such as loosening Chile's strict abortion laws and strengthening unions.

Bachelet, who is barred from running in this election by term limits, will step down with approval ratings near 30 percent and the legacy of her social and economic policies uncertain.

Many Chileans view the election as a referendum on her second term, which focused on reducing inequality by making education more affordable and overhauling the tax code.

Pinera, the market favourite, campaigned on a platform of scaling back and "perfecting" her tax and labour laws, seen by many in the business community as having crimped investment at a time when slumping copper prices were already driving down economic growth in the world's No. 1 copper producer.

Guillier, who is ideologically aligned with Bachelet, has promised to deepen her reforms and sought to tap into fears that a return of Pinera would mark a setback for gains made for students, women and workers.