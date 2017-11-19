WORLD
Mexico quake victims march to demand more aid two-months on
With life in the capital back to normal, residents who have been evacuated from their homes urge the public not to forget them.
Victims march as they protest against government's lack of response two months after deadly earthquake in September, in Mexico City. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 19, 2017

Two-months on after Mexico's bustling capital was rattled by a deadly earthquake that took hundreds of lives, survivors marched on the streets of Mexico City on Sunday to demand aid as they struggle to get back on their feet.

On September 19, central Mexico was struck by an earthquake that measured 7.1 on the US Geological Survey scale, levelling dozens of buildings and killing at least 369 people, making it the deadliest temblor in a generation. Estimates of the cost of rebuilding range from about $2 billion, according to the government, to as much as $4 billion, a calculation by investment bank Nomura.

With life in the capital back to normal, residents who have been evacuated from their homes urged the public not to forget them.

The Mexican government has set aside funds in its disaster fund for quake relief. Mexican mogul Carlos Slim has also donated over $100 million to help the country recover. But victims say they are yet to receive financial assistance.

Anger from the quake victims comes after many Mexicans in an outpouring of support donated privately to relief efforts towards reconstruction.

SOURCE:Reuters
