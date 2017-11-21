The United States unveiled new economic sanctions Tuesday targeting North Korean shipping and Chinese traders doing business with Pyongyang.

The measures came a day after President Donald Trump declared North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism and warned of a string of new measures against its banned nuclear program.

"These designations include companies that have engaged in trade with North Korea cumulatively worth hundreds of millions of dollars," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

"We are also sanctioning the shipping and transportation companies, and their vessels, that facilitate North Korea's trade and its deceptive maneuvers."

On Monday, Trump had said the announcement would be the first in a series over two weeks that would add up to a "maximum pressure campaign" against Kim Jong-Un's regime.

As had been expected, the Treasury's measures make use of existing US directives against North Korean trade, but expand their scope to take in more companies and individuals. \

Most importantly, it expands the list of Chinese firms accused of doing business with the North despite promises from Beijing that it will honor UN-backed international measures.

According to Mnuchin, the sanctions would not only increase Pyongyang's isolation but also expose "its evasive tactics."