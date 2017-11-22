Fifty years ago, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories that remains the reference for peace in the Middle East, even though it has never been implemented.

While the resolution lays the foundation for negotiations on the basis of a return of land in exchange for an end to hostilities, the resolution contains a subtle difference in its French and English texts that has instead further soured relations.

The Six-Day war

In June,1967, Israel's army had struck out with lightning speed and occupied 70,000 sq km (27,000 square miles) of Arab land in what became known as the Six-Day War.

Israel took the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula from Egypt, and the Syrian Golan Heights. The human losses were also heavy.

That August, Arab nations voiced their anger at a summit in Khartoum remembered for its "Three No's": no negotiation with Israel, no reconciliation and no recognition of the Jewish nation.

Israel believed the areas it had taken were essential to ensure its security, a stance adopted by its US ally after several attacks on Israel from these positions.

The issue of 'the'

The dispute was referred to the United Nations for arbitration, and of the various resolutions proposed to the Security Council, it was a British initiative that was adopted.

Resolution 242 underlines the "inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by war and the need to work for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East in which every State in the area can live in security."

But there is a single-word difference in the English and French versions of the text that follows, both of them official, which has given rise to divergent interpretations that persist decades down the line.

The English version calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces "from territories occupied in the recent conflict," without saying which ones.