Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, pleaded guilty in a Michigan court on Wednesday to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In a press statement Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said that Nassar had pleaded guilty in Michigan's Ingham County court to felony criminal sexual conduct related to abuse under the guise of medical treatment.

Nassar's sentencing hearing has been set for January 12 when all of the 125 victims or their parents will be allowed to give victim impact statements.

Nassar was the team physician for the Michigan State University gymnastics and women's crew teams as well as an associate professor at MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine. He served as the USA Gymnastics physician through four Olympic Games.

Nassar had originally been charged with 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 11 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct at the state level but the Michigan Attorney General's office agreed not to file additional charges after Wednesday's plea.

As part of a plea agreement, Nassar admitted to seven counts of abuse. Three of his victims were under 13 years old, and the others were between 13-15 years of age.

Nassar "horribly sorry" for his crimes

A handcuffed and seemingly gaunt Nassar appeared in court in an orange prison jumpsuit.

Speaking softly and at times with heavy sighs, he pleaded guilty with a simple "yes" as each charge was read.

He then addressed the court with a statement.