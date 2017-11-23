Police on Thursday began forcibly removing asylum seekers from a shuttered Australian-run camp in Papua New Guinea, detainees said.

PNG authorities are trying to end a standoff that has drawn world attention to Canberra's controversial policy on refugees and migrants.

Men barricaded in the abandoned camp said authorities entered the centre in the morning, pulling belongings from their rooms and shouting at them to get into buses lined up to take them to transition centres elsewhere on Manus Island.

A photo shared by Australian activist group GetUp showed Iranian asylum seeker Behrouz Boochani, who has been acting as a spokesman for the detainees, being led away from the camp by police.

TRT World spoke to Julian Burnside, a human rights and refugee advocate and author in Melbourne.

Forcible removal

GetUp spokeswoman Zoe Edwards, quoting detainees, said "men are being forcibly removed by bus, apparently to other centres."

"The situation is unfolding, so it's unclear how many men have been moved," Edwards added.

Other detainees tweeted that dozens of men were being taken away, despite PNG Police Commissioner Gari Baki saying earlier this week that no force would be used.

Australian PM affirms hardline stance

Boochani wrote earlier on Twitter from inside the camp that "police have started to break the shelters, water tanks and are saying 'move, move'."

"Navy soldiers are outside the prison camp. We are on high alert right now. We are under attack," he said, adding that two refugees were in need of urgent medical treatment for health issues.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday reaffirmed his government's stance that none of the asylum seekers, who were sent to the camp for trying to reach Australia by boat, would be permitted entry.

Fearful of locals

The camp, established alongside another on Nauru under Canberra's hardline immigration policy, was shut on October 31 after a PNG court ruled it was unconstitutional.

Around 600 men refused to move to three PNG-run transition centres on the island, despite Australia cutting off water and electricity and with limited food supplies.