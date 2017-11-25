November 24 marks the first anniversary of the historic peace accord signed between the Colombian government and Marxist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels.

The deal was heralded as the best chance to end Latin America's 52-year-old civil war.

Although civilian deaths have reduced, the conflict rages on in several cocaine-manufacturing places that were once controlled by FARC.

Colombian Congress is yet to pass a legislation to implement the peace accord, and they are running out of time, since the deadline to do so expires on December 1.