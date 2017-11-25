WORLD
1 MIN READ
Violence against women on the rise in Uganda
A government health survey in Uganda shows about 56 percent of women aged between15 and 29 have experienced physical violence.
In the past two months more than 20 women have been murdered. / AP Archive
November 25, 2017

Police say violence against women is on the rise in Uganda, with acid attacks being more common than ever.

Women are worried of being attacked as there are no restrictions on the sale of toxic chemicals to the public.

A bottle of sulfuric acid in an open market costs about a dollar and is easy to get hold of.

There is no specific law dealing with acid attacks. 

Recommended

Even though there are general laws to protect women and girls, they are not being implemented, rights activists say.

TRT World's Hillary Ayesiga reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
