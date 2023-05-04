Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has slammed the cover of The Economist, a weekly British magazine, depicting hostility against Türkiye and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We regret the anti-Türkiye and Erdogan hostility of the Western media before the May 14 elections. We watch their broadcasts targeting the will of our nation with astonishment," Altun said on Thursday.

"As our country gets rid of the shackles, we observe that the violence of Western-centred attacks increases. As our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prioritises the interests of our nation and rejects what is imposed, they ignore the principle of impartiality and turn to perception operations."

The Economist is seen as setting a Western-backed narrative about the forthcoming parliamentary and presidential elections in Türkiye.

On its cover published earlier on Thursday, it said: "Erdogan must go!"

Altun said he would like to remind the world that the Turkish nation is on the "rank and side" of their country and "knows very well where to stand".

"Our nation is getting ready to break the headlines, the games that are aimed at its will, on May 14, under the guidance of our principles and values," he said.

