Unrest, mass killings and fleeing... this is Burundi.

A landlocked African country in the Great Lakes Region which has witnessed a continuous cycle of violence.

But why is this small country experiencing such difficult times?

A History of Violence

Since gaining independence from Belgium in 1962, ethnic tensions have caused almost daily violence and even a long civil war.

Around 210,000 people died during tribal violence in 1972 between the country's largest tribes, the Hutus and Tutsis.

The country went through a lengthy civil war from 1993 to 2006.

The conflict between rebels from the majority Hutus and an army dominated by minority Tutsis, left around 300,000 people dead.

But, in 2005, the country decided to turn over a new page and Pierre Nkurunziza was elected as president.

This was seen as a first step towards making the country more peaceful and stable.

He was re-elected in a popular election in 2010 after gaining more than 91 percent of the vote, despite an opposition boycott.

Political Tension

Political tensions had increased by the time the next general elections came around in 2015.

Nkurunziza announced his decision to run for a third term, despite a constitutional two-term limit.

Despite him being accused of fraud and intimidation, he was re-elected for a third term in the July elections.

The opposition refused to accept or recognise the results of this election.

They claimed that the election was not fair because it had contradicted the terms of a peace deal and the constitution which was signed in 2006 after the end of the civil war.

Thousands took to the streets of the capital city Bujumbura to stand against Nkurunziza's third-term in office.

Nkurunziza ordered police to bring a stop to the protests, and that's where the downward spiral began.

Violent clashes erupted between protesters and police.

Assassination tactics were deployed by both sides and over 450 people were killed.

With the streets and villages no longer safe, over 262,000 people fled to neighbouring Tanzania, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and some even fled as far as Uganda.

Almost 3,500 people were arrested under a government crackdown. Violence still continues until today.

World Reaction

African Union

The African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) warned that a possible tribal war and genocide could take place.

At the AU Summit in Ethiopia in February 2016, a proposal of sending a 5000-strong peacekeeping force was discussed.

But the proposal was rejected by its members.

Instead of deploying peacekeeping troops, the AU sent a diplomatic mission to negotiate with Nkurunziza's government to end the crisis.