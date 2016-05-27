Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Uganda on Tuesday as part of his four-day official trip to East Africa.

Erdogan is scheduled to visit Kenya in the second leg of his trip.

During his visit to Uganda, he held meetings with his counterpart Yoweri Museveni and other local officials.

Turkish officials have called President Erdogan's trip to two key member states of the East African Community (EAC) a "win-win."

Why?

Because Africa is rising.

Africa is the youngest continent in the world, home to 200 million people aged between 15 and 24.

Six of the 13 fastest growing economies in the world are in Africa, according to the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects 2016.

As the continent begins to play a vital role in the global arena, Turkey has undertaken initiatives to strengthen relations with African states.

President Erdogan travelled to West Africa last April for the same reasons.

But why is Erdogan visiting Uganda and Kenya now?

Kenya

Kenya is the economic giant of East Africa.

Its capital city, Nairobi, is a business hub that hosts the headquarters of many international organisations and companies.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) – a common way of measuring the size of economies – alone makes up around 40 percent of the region's total.

Kenya also plays an important political and strategic role in East Africa.

Nairobi effectively mediated negotiations between Sudan and South Sudan. The Machakos Protocol, signed in Kenya in 2002, was the first of many agreements leading to a ceasefire in the civil war between the two sides and South Sudan's independence.

In 2010 an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague brought about some changes in country's foreign policy.

The ICC opened an investigation into Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of having a role in tribal violence after the 2007 presidential election that left more than a thousand dead.

Although the ICC dropped all charges against Kenyatta, the case led Kenya to look for new partners in global politics aside from Western states.

Turkey found a chance to strengthen its relations with Kenya.

To boost ties between the countries Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta paid an official visit to Turkey in 2014.

It was Kenyatta's first visit to Europe after he became president.

After the visit, trade between Kenya and Turkey reached nearly $150 million in 2015.

Both Turkey and Kenya need each other. Turkey would benefit from Kenyan help in diversifying its energy sources.