War, natural disasters and gang violence...These are a few of the reasons why so many people risk their lives to make it to a safer country, searching for a better life.

In 2016 alone almost 200,000 people who were forced to flee their countries arrived to European shores. And at least 1,475 people have died making this dangerous journey in the same period of time. More than 4.8 million refugees now live in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Most of the refugees don't even have a chance to say goodbye to the ones they leave behind and don't have the chance to take their belongings with them.

Many of them leave behind very important documents, which they later need to use to settle in their new life.

Often those who make "impossible choices" do not find the better life they are looking for even when they pack those documentsinto their bulk bags instead of essential needs such as food or medicine.

What makes their journey to foreign lands harder is the risk of losing crucial belongings such as identity cards, diplomas and ATM cards.

The United Nation's Refugee Agency UNHCR first presented it's eye-scan system in 2008, aimed at sending money to refugees who were granted funding without the need for any cards or procedures.

The agency says the fast-spreading eye-scan project provides privacy to refugees by protecting personal information, brings the risk of fraud to zero and saves refugee fund money by reducing the costs.

TRT World spoke with UNHCR's Common Cash Facility Director Elizabeth Barnhart to discuss the details of the project.

TRT World: Can you tell us a little about the iris scan system?

Elizabeth Barnhart: We (UNHCR) are the only ones in this world to do this kind of project. We collected the iris data of all asylum seekers above the age of three in the five country area in the Middle East region - Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Egypt and Iraq. That gives us a very rich databank to use for operational purposes such as our cash assistance programme.

Most of the refugees in Jordan have been living inside cities, towns and villages for years and years. They don't live in camps. So their cash has now been depleted. They need cash to be able to pay rent, water and electricity. So we are giving them cash assistance on a monthly basis instead of doing it in a costly way, like distributing ATM cards, which can be traded, sold and many things can go wrong with.