Volkswagen (VW) lied to its customers and the regulators.

Millions of cars were sold preinstalled with sophisticated software which understated the level of nitrogen oxide (NOX) emissions, a cause behind many life threatening illnesses and thousands of deaths around the world every year.

Volkswagen was exposed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and was made to pay $14.7 billion in damages. That was the penalty for cleaning up the mess, the EPA announced on June 28th.

That was a day of celebration for environmentalists. Or so it seemed.

VW is spending the bulk of that money - $10 billion – to take 482,000 cars off the roads in the US. Around $2 billion will be used to accelerate research on electrical cars, and the remaining $2.7 billion will be spent to fully remediate the excess NOx emissions from the affected 2.0 liter vehicles.

But here's the thing. VW is the world's second largest automobile manufacturer and it has sold far more of these NOX emitting cars in Europe – more than 8 million to be precise. Hundreds of thousands are on the roads in India, South Korea and elsewhere.

Will they be taken off the roads?

"Unfortunately not," says Drew Kodjak, the executive director of the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), speaking to TRT World. The ICCT is the organization which helped bring 'Dieselgate' into the limelight.

European governments had known for years that vehicles were releasing NOX emissions well over the accepted standard but did not act, he said. "And it doesn't look like governments are going to act even now."

Governments have already expressed their inability to do anything citing the complicated legal framework which oversees emissions control in Europe.

75,000 people die in Europe every year because of nitrogen dioxide, mainly caused by diesel vehicles - European Environment Agency .

Nick Molden, CEO of Emissions Analytics, a company that specializes in testing for pollution, told TRT World that as long as new car models clear the tailored laboratory tests in Europe, manufacturers don't need to worry about the amount of emissions released during real world driving.

"All you have to do is pass a laboratory test…so if you do that, your car is fine, even if in the real world the car is releasing four times NOX emissions over the limit."

Strange as it seems but that's how the regulations work, he says.

'Dieselgate' takes root in such lab tests. The defeat device – basically a software – installed in VW cars would detect when a vehicle was being tested in the laboratory and switch to a mode of low NOX emission.

The cheat was detected after researchers took the cars for so-called real world testing on the road. Emissions came out to be 40 times higher, according to the research.

There is no fix for millions of diesel cars in Europe.