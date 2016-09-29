It is a momentous time to be Colombian. Out on the streets, you can feel this is no regular week. By Sunday, we could have a different—and hopefully better—country. Since August 24, when the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla announced they had reached a final agreement in their peace negotiations there has been practically no conversation; no interaction, no Facebook or WhatsApp group involving at least two Colombians that has not touched upon the subject of whether to approve it or reject it.

Yet, despite the inflated rhetoric, and the heated arguments with friends and family that have dominated our daily lives for the past few weeks, it feels like the country is on the verge of something truly historic: Colombia's longest-running conflict might be officially over by the end of this week.

The government, led by President Juan Manuel Santos, and the FARC guerrilla, led by their commander Rodrigo Londoño (a.k.a. "Timochenko") officially signed the peace agreement this past Monday in a big ceremony in Cartagena that included many Latin American presidents, U.S. State secretary John Kerry, the King of Spain, and the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

But, even though there is a lot to be optimistic about, this is not yet a done deal. Colombians will be heading to the polls on Sunday October 2 to vote "yes" or "no" to the final text of the agreement. And while the government has declared, and international media has generally reported, that Colombia has reached a coveted "end to its conflict," there is still a lot to be done.

Will this bring peace, and what does that mean?

For one part, this peace deal will only end conflict with the FARC guerrilla. This group is the largest illegal armed group in the country, numbering about 8,000 members. It is also the oldest insurgency remaining in the country, as it has fought the Colombian state since its foundation in 1964.

But other violent groups will remain, including the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla—which will become the largest illegal armed group in the country—as well as neo-paramilitary bands, known as "Bacrim" of "Organized Armed Groups", that make a living out of drug trafficking and extortion. The voids left by disarming FARC might be occupied by law-abiding citizens, but they run the risk of being taken over by one or more of these other violent groups.

Furthermore, the vote for "yes" on Sunday has to beat the vote for "no" and also reach 13 percent of the voting census—which translates to about four and a half million votes—for the peace agreements to be legally valid. And what will be subject to approval on Sunday is a 297-pages long document, which took four years of negotiations in Havana, Cuba, to be complete, and that might not generate the enthusiasm needed.