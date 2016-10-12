More than two years have passed since the conclusion of ‘Operation Protective Edge', Israel's most recent, and most devastating, offensive against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Superficially, things remain calm – but disturbing developments in recent months suggest that the Israeli government may be preparing for a renewed – and even more brutal – attack on the enclave.

There are three clearly identifiable trends in terms of a shift in Israeli policy towards Gaza.

First, despite rhetoric to the contrary, aspects of the ongoing, and illegal, blockade have tightened. This has included "a sharp increase in the number of security blocks applied to traders in late 2015" as documented by Israeli NGO Gisha. Since then, "and with greater frequency over the past several months", Palestinians are being "routinely denied" exit permits.

In July, Israeli newspaper Haaretz described how "restrictions have been tightened on Palestinians seeking to depart the Gaza Strip and on imports permitted into the territory." This included, the paper said, a prohibition on "certain businessmen from importing their merchandise into Gaza" on the grounds of unspecified "security reasons."

Earlier this month, a senior official at the Gaza Chamber of Commerce and Industry declared the current situation to be "the worst ever."

United Nations data confirms the blockade tightened in July, while in August, just 110 truckloads of goods exited Gaza, less than half the figure for January, and just 14 percent of 2005 levels.

In April, the UN said the most urgent step required for the reconstruction of Gaza remains "the removal of [Israeli] restrictions on the import of building materials, towards a full lifting of the blockade."

A second, related, development has been the Israeli authorities' crackdown on NGOs and aid workers operating in Gaza. The most prominent example of this are the arrests and prosecutions of World Vision staffer Mohammad el-Halabi and UNDP engineer Waheed al-Bursh, both charged with varying degrees of support for Hamas. Halabi's case in particular, has prompted concern; the charge-sheet alleges a fantastic conspiracy, the numbers don't add up, he was held without a lawyer for three weeks, and his trial is being conducted entirely in secret.

In September, Foreign Policy described how "many aid workers" believe the case to be "part of a broader policy shift in Israel aimed at stifling humanitarian work and economic life in Gaza." Yet, as the piece notes, "even before Halabi was indicted…NGOs said they were feeling unexpected pressure from Israeli authorities." Three-fourths of "senior employees from NGOs and UN agencies" spoken to by Foreign Policy "said it had recently become more difficult to work in Gaza."