The US-backed SDF group on Tuesday claimed that it is on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighbourhoods of Daesh-held Raqqa, the group said on Tuesday.

The US-led coalition said SDF advancing from the east were within 300 metres of meeting up with those advancing from the west. The SDF was making "consistent gains" every day, the coalition spokesman said.

The SDF launched its US-backed campaign to seize Raqqa in early June. The assault on Daesh's de facto capital in Syria overlapped with the campaign to drive the group from the Iraqi city of Mosul, where Daesh was defeated last month.

"There is a fierce resistance from Daesh, so we can't determine when exactly we'll take (full control). Around 90 percent of the southern neighbourhoods are liberated," said the SDF.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury brings the latest.