German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she aimed to get a government in place as quickly as possible after she was left scrambling to find a way to govern when three-way coalition talks collapsed last Sunday.

"Europe needs a strong Germany, it is desirable to get a government in place quickly," Merkel told a party meeting, adding, however, that her acting government was able to carry on day to day business in Europe's biggest economy.

She added she was prepared to talk to the Social Democrats (SPD) after the centre-left party reversed an earlier decision and said it was prepared to talk to Merkel's conservatives, but she stressed any talks should be based on mutual respect.

The about-turn by the SPD, which had said it would go into opposition after suffering its worst result in 70 years in September's election, could help avert a disruptive repeat vote in Europe's economic and political powerhouse.

SPD leader Martin Schulz told a news conference on Friday the party leadership had reached the decision out of a sense of responsibility to Germany and Europe after Merkel's attempt to form a government with the pro-business Free Democrats and environmental Greens smaller parties collapsed.

"There is nothing automatic about the direction we are moving in," Schulz said. "If a discussion results in us deciding to participate, in any form whatsoever, in the formation of a government, we will put it to a vote of party members."

Schulz told 300 members of the party's youth wing - who rejected another "grand coalition" at a conference in Saarbruecken - that nothing had been decided.