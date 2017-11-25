WORLD
3 MIN READ
France's Macron unveils plan to curb violence against women
The French president in a speech marking the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women announced steps including educating school children about pornography and simplifying the system for rape victims to go to the police.
France's Macron unveils plan to curb violence against women
French President Emmanuel Macron stands next to French Junior Minister for Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa as he delivers a speech during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on November 25, 2017. / Reuters
November 25, 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday unveiled measures aimed at educating the public and schoolchildren about sexism and violence against women and improving police support for victims.

During his campaign Macron, who won the presidential election in May, promised to rethink sexual politics and gender equality, which he made a national cause for his five-year mandate.

The Harvey Weinstein scandal in the United States has accelerated a rethink of attitudes toward sexual harassment in France, a country that cherishes its self-image as the land of seduction and romance.

"Let's seal a pact of equality between men and women," Macron said in a speech marking the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

About violence and sexual abuse, he said: "It is essential that shame changes camp."

During his speech, Macron observed a minute's silence for the 123 women killed by their partner or ex-partner in 2016.

Measures announced include educating secondary school children about pornography and simplifying the system for rape and assault victims to go to the police.

Proposals that could be included in a 2018 draft law include criminalising street harassment and extending the statute of limitation for the rape of minors to 30 years from 20 years. 

Recommended

Macron also said he was personally in favour of setting the age of sexual consent at 15. Currently France has no minimum age for sexual consent.

Online complaints

Planned changes to the police system include allowing victims of rape and sexual assault to make their initial complaints online, before going to a police station to bring criminal charges. 

Other measures include "on demand" bus stops, where women can stop a bus anywhere at night so they can get home safely.

French feminist group Osez le Féminisme said the measures were going in the right direction but must be accompanied by adequate funding.

"Without funding, any communication, training, awareness or help plan for the victims will be useless," the statement said.

France has often debated sexual harassment over the past decade following scandals involving French politicians.

Six years ago a sex scandal forced former finance minister Dominique Strauss-Kahn to resign as head of the International Monetary Fund, provoking a round of soul-searching in France about sexual abuse that goes undetected in the upper echelons of power.

Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'