The Northern Irish party propping up Britain's minority government will not support any Brexit deal that sees the province operate under different regulations to the rest of the United Kingdom, its leader said on Saturday.

The border between EU-member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which will be the UK's only land frontier with the bloc after its departure, is one of three issues Brussels wants broadly solved over the next 10 days before it decides whether to move the talks onto a second phase about trade.

The Irish government wants Britain to spell out in writing how it intends to make good on its commitment that the 500-kilometre border will remain as seamless post-Brexit as it is today before it will sign off on the first phase of talks.

Dublin and EU officials say the best way to avoid a "hard border" is to keep regulations the same north and south but the pro-Brexit Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which holds the balance of power in London, said it will not stand for Northern Ireland to operate differently from the rest of the UK.

"We will not support any arrangements that create barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom or any suggestion that Northern Ireland, unlike the rest of the UK, will have to mirror European regulations," Arlene Foster said in the text of a speech to be delivered at her party's annual conference.

"The economic reality is that our most important trading relationship is with the rest of the United Kingdom and we will do nothing that puts that at risk in any way."