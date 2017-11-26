Football legend Lionel Messi has signed a new contract with FC Barcelona until 2021, the La Liga leaders confirmed, ending speculation that the five-times world player of the year could leave the club where he has spent his entire career next June.

"FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi signed on Saturday morning a new contract that will keep the Argentine superstar at the Club through the 2020/21 season," said a statement from Barca, posting a picture of Messi signing the deal alongside president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

"The buyout clause was set at 700 million euros ($835.10 million)."

Messi, 30, agreed the new contract with Barcelona in July but the club did not release the usual photo of the player putting pen to paper, fuelling speculation he could depart in June 2018, when his previous deal ran out, for free.

Messi is Barca's all-time top scorer with 523 goals in all competitions and has won eight Liga, five King's Cup and four Champions League titles since making his debut for the Catalan club in 2004, having joined their youth academy in 2000 aged 13.

He leads the scoring charts in La Liga with 12 goals and on Friday picked up the 2017 European Sports Media Golden Shoe for being the top scorer in a domestic league last season with 37 goals.

Barca can extend their lead at the top of La Liga to seven points if they beat second-placed Valencia on Sunday.