Scuba divers clean up rubbish off the coast of Lebanon
Under a private underwater initiative, scuba divers have gathered off the coast of Lebanon to pick up trash and debris as the country has been struggling with its waste for years.
Scuba divers volunteered for a shore dive to pick up underwater trash and debris at different spots across Lebanon, November 26, 2017. (Screen capture) / TRTWorld
November 26, 2017

Scuba divers have gathered off the coast of Lebanon in an attempt to resolve an ongoing  trash and debris crisis.

The divers collect garbage from different spots across Lebanon and sort them for recycling.

The underwater initiative was launched by Maya Saad as Lebanon has been struggling with its rubbish for years.

"We organised this event to show how garbage affects our lives, we do not ask everyone to come in and scavenge, we want people to think about how to handle their trash at home," Saad said.

But there is no long-term public policy to manage the 6 million kilograms of waste produced every day.

Beirut is now studying a plan aimed at helping Lebanon decrease waste, boost recycling and clean up.

TRT World'sLiz Maddock reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
