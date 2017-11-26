A peacekeeper with the UN mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) was killed and three others wounded Sunday in an ambush, authorities said.

The soldier, who was Egyptian, died in an attack carried out by "armed elements affiliated with the anti-Balaka movement," the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSCA said.

Anti-Balaka were nominally Christian militias organised in response to the bloody sectarian violence unleashed by Muslim-majority Seleka rebels in 2013.