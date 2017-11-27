WORLD
1 MIN READ
Stem cell treatments are booming in Mexico
Thousands of patients undergo stem cell treatments in Mexico, as even research is heavily restricted across the border in the United States.
Stem cell treatments are booming in Mexico
Taken from embryos, umbilical cords and fat from human donors, stem cells are the body's biological building blocks. / TRTWorld
November 27, 2017

In Mexico, stem cell treatment is attracting attention from the north.

The clinics that perform the treatment inject patients with stem cells that can replace damaged tissues, help stroke victims to recover, and even help some blind people to see.

However, there are concerns about a lack of regulatory oversight from the government. 

The clinics claim they are doing clinical trials, and testimonials from patients can be found on their websites.

Recommended

Academic researchers say stem cell therapy has promise. But they are cautious in conducting clinical trials because cells can mutate and produce tumours.

TRT World'sAlasdair Baverstock has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'