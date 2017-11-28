The United Nations reopens its Syria peace talks on Tuesday but the Syrian regime’s last minute announcement that it may not come to Geneva delivered a blow to the already faltering negotiations.

UN envoy Staffan de Mistura has stressed the urgent need for progress towards a political solution and had been bolstered by the fractured opposition’s decision to form a unified negotiation team for the first time.

But on the eve of the talks reopening, de Mistura told the Security Council that Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad had not yet committed to show up.

“The government did not yet confirm its participation in Geneva but indicated that we would be hearing from them soon”, he said.

Regime negotiators did not travel to Geneva on Monday, all but assuring they will be absent for the opening of the talks.

The UN envoy recalled Assad’s pledge to Russian President Vladimir Putin last week that he was “ready for dialogue.”

“Naturally we know and indeed expect that the government will be on its way shortly, particularly in light of Assad’s commitment to President Putin,” he added.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.

Opposition unites

De Mistura had voiced hope the upcoming round will mark the first “real negotiation” on a possible peace deal.