Pope Francis was expected to address the Rohingya crisis head-on in a speech in the country's capital on Tuesday.

But that didn't happen.

Instead, speaking after Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the Pope said that Myanmar is suffering from civil conflict and hostilities "that have lasted all too long and created deep divisions."

The word 'Rohingya' didn't feature in his speech. His trip is so sensitive that some papal advisers warned Francis against even saying the word 'Rohingya', lest he set off a diplomatic incident that would turn the country's military and government against minority Christians.

"The arduous process of peace-building and national reconciliation can only advance through a commitment to justice and respect for human rights," he said.

"Religious differences need not be a source of division and distrust, but rather a force for unity, forgiveness, tolerance and wise nation-building," the Pope added, according to Vatican officials who gave a briefing on the 40-minute meeting.

The Pope met Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on the second day of a visit fraught with tension after the United States accused the Southeast Asian nation of "ethnic cleansing" against its Muslim Rohingya people.

The Pope earlier met leaders of several faiths in the majority-Buddhist country, calling for "unity in diversity" but making no mention of the Rohingya who have fled en masse to Bangladesh since a military crackdown began three months ago.

Tension over the word 'Rohingya'

Vatican sources say some in the Holy See believe the trip was decided hastily after full diplomatic ties were established in May during a visit by Suu Kyi.

The pope has already used the word 'Rohingya' in two appeals from the Vatican this year.

A hard line group of Buddhist monks, previously known as Ma Ba Tha, said on Monday it welcomed the pope's visit but warned, without elaborating, of "a response" if he spoke openly about the Rohingya.