Senior Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, a former National Guard head once seen as a contender to the throne, has been freed after more than three weeks in detention, according to Twitter messages by royal family members on Tuesday.

Miteb was among dozens of royal family members, ministers and current and former senior officials who were rounded up earlier this month in a "graft purge" at least partly aimed at strengthening the power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It was not immediately possible to confirm the reports of his release and Saudi officials had no immediate comment.

"Almighty, thanks be to you..." wrote Abeer bint Khaled bin Abdullah in a posting on her Twitter account.

Posting an apparent file photo of Prince Miteb, she added: "May God give you long life, long life full of health, and keep you for us."