WORLD
2 MIN READ
Five killed as car bomb hits Yemen's finance ministry
Witnesses and security officials say the blast completely destroyed the finance ministry building in Aden.
Five killed as car bomb hits Yemen's finance ministry
Man stands by a damaged car at the site of a car bomb attack outside the Finance Ministry offices in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen / Reuters
November 29, 2017

A Daesh car bomb hit the Finance Ministry of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in the southern city of Aden on Wednesday, killing at least five people and wounding 12 others, a security source said.

Aden serves as the headquarters of the Yemeni government. 

Despite a Saudi-led military intervention launched in March 2015, the capital Sanaa and much of north of the country remain in the hands of the Houthi rebels.

The power vacuum has allowed both Al Qaeda and Daesh to bolster their presence in Yemen, particularly in the government-held south.

Recommended

Aden has been hit by a spate of bombings that have killed hundreds of people, some claimed by Al Qaeda and some by Daesh.

With US-backing, the Saudi-led coalition has expanded its campaign in Yemen to battle the militants in the south, but they retain control of parts of the mountainous and desert interior.

Al Qaeda's Yemen-based arm is regarded by Washington as the militant network's most dangerous but Daesh has claimed a growing number of attacks in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country over the past two years.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'