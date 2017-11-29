A Daesh car bomb hit the Finance Ministry of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in the southern city of Aden on Wednesday, killing at least five people and wounding 12 others, a security source said.

Aden serves as the headquarters of the Yemeni government.

Despite a Saudi-led military intervention launched in March 2015, the capital Sanaa and much of north of the country remain in the hands of the Houthi rebels.

The power vacuum has allowed both Al Qaeda and Daesh to bolster their presence in Yemen, particularly in the government-held south.